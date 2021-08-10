KISS Announce Rescheduled Leg For Farewell Tour

(hennemusic) KISS have announced a series of rescheduled dates for the South American leg of the band's End Of The Road farewell tour. Originally booked for spring 2020, the shows were first moved to the fall of that year before the global live music industry shut down due to the pandemic.
The shows are now set for the spring of 2022. "As all of our fans in South America," says KISS, "we were also hopeful that by late 2021 the music industry would be back to normal, but for the safety of our audience, we need to support and allow the local governments further time to distribute all the vaccines.
"These are our new show dates in 2022," they continue, alongside the new schedule. "All purchased tickets will be honored at the new show dates in 2022.
"We want to thank our wonderful fans for their continuous love, patience and support." See the tour dates here.
