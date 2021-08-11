Stevie Nicks Cancels 2021 Live Dates

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac vocalist Stevie Nicks has announced that she has canceled her 2021 live dates as the US battles another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rocker was set to appear at a handful of festivals, including Jazz Aspen, BottleRock Napa Valley, Austin City Limits, the recently-rescheduled New Orleans Jazz Festival, and Atlanta's Shaky Knees event.
"These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made," shared the 73-year-old Nicks on social media. "I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I'm vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.
"Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer. I'm devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022."Read more here.
