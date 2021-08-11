The Doobie Brothers Preview Tracks From New Album 'Liberte'

(hennemusic) Recent Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inductees The Doobie Brothers are previewing music from their forthcoming newly-announced album, "Liberte."

The group have released a 4-song EP of tracks from the project ahead of its arrival on October 1, giving fans a chance to hear "Oh Mexico", "Cannonball", "Don't Ya Mess With Me" and "Better Days."

The first new studio set from The Doobie Brothers since 2014's "Southbound" was co-produced by the band and John Shanks. The group will launch their rescheduled 50th Anniversary tour in Des Moines, IA on August 22. Last fall, The Doobie Brothers were among the artists inducted into the 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Stream the new songs here.

