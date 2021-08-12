Trivium Deliver 'Feast Of Fire' Video and Announce Album

Trivium have released a new single and music video called "Feast Of Fire", which comes from their forthcoming 10th album, "The Court Of The Dragon".

The just announced album is scheduled to arrive on October 8th via Roadrunner Records and was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur at Full Sail University in Orlando last fall.

Paolo Gregoletto had this to say about the song, "There's always that one song you aren't expecting when you begin writing a new album. It could be a riff written on the spot in the rehearsal space, a lyric that pairs just right with a melody, or in the case of 'Feast Of Fire,' sitting right there in front of us in the middle of a demo that Corey brought in.

"We were well into pre-production at Full Sail when we all decided that something about the demo we had tracked was good but could be even better. Our producer Josh Wilbur even had in his notes: 'Bridge is special, maybe so special it needs its own song.' We tore the song apart and began again on the spot.

"We went into this album knowing we had time to consider everything and anything that came about during this period, and if need be, we could start again if it didn't feel right given that no touring was on the horizon.

"I had the words 'Feast Of Fire' written in my running list of notes for lyric ideas that I try to amass before we record. Something about the phrase stuck out to me. It felt like the missing piece of the story we were trying to tell with this album, a climactic moment and a real centerpiece for the narrative.

"After all these years, I'm still blown away at how a song can really appear out of thin air and take the album to a place you weren't expecting. Those are the moments we are always looking for when making a record."Watch the video below:

