Green Day Release 'Pollyanna' Video

(hennemusic) Green Day have released a video for their 2021 single, "Pollyanna." The clip for the uplifting, life-affirming song features footage from the band's rescheduled Hella Mega US tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer, which kicked off last month.
"It's the BEST feeling being out on the road w/ the Hella Mega Tour!!," says Green Day. "So great, in fact, that we made a vid for Pollyanna ft. some of the best times we've had so far."
The 2-month live series is scheduled to wrap up in early September. Green Day's latest album, "Father Of All", debuted at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last year. Watch the video here.
