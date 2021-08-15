.

Tim McGraw Premieres '7500 OBO' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 08-15-2021

Photo Credit: Nick Rau Courtesy FCC

Tim McGraw has premiered his first new music video since 2018 for his latest single "7500 OBO", which comes from his chart topping 2020 album "Here On Earth."

The video also featured the acting debut of Tim and wife Faith Hill's daughter Audrey McGraw. "Here On Earth" gave McGraw his 17th No. 1 album in the U.S., putting him in second place for most No. 1st just behind George Strait.

In addition to the premiere, YouTube Premium has an exclusive afterparty here starring Tim and the video's two directors, Alexa and Stephen Kinigopoulos talking about the video. Watch the new video below:

News > Tim McGraw

