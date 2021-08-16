KISS Announce Las Vegas Residency

KISS have announced that they will be staging a Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino that is set to kick off just before New Year's Eve.

The residency comes is in the midst of iconic band's End Of The Road farewell tour and will be kicking off on December 29th, with an additional 2021 show on Dec 31st.

The 2022 shows include January 1st, 19th, 21st, 22nf, 26th, 28th, andd 29th, follows by shows on February 2nd, 4th and 5th. A presale for KISS Army members begins on August 17th at 10am local time, and general public tickets will go sale August 20th at 10am.

