Myles Kennedy Announces The Ides Of March UK Tour

Bruce Henne | 08-17-2021

Tour poster

(hennemusic) Myles Kennedy has announced dates for a full band tour of the UK in support of his latest album, "The Ides Of March." The two-week series will open in Bristol on December 3, with shows wrapping up in Bournemouth on December 14.

"I've spent the last year dreaming of the day I would have the opportunity to return to the UK," says Kennedy. "That dream is soon to be a reality. I hope you can join the band and I as we return this December to play songs from 'The Ides Of March' and more. We'll be making up for lost time by making this tour a very special one. Hope to see you there!"

Presale tickets via O2 from Wednesday, August 18 at 10 AM and Live Nation from Thursday, August 19 at 10 AM, with general public access starting Friday, August 20t at 10 AM local time.

The UK concerts will follow Kennedy's fall US trek, which will begin in St. Petersburg, FL on September 7. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

