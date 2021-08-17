Stone Temple Pilots And Bush Team Up For Fall US Tour

(hennemusic) Stone Temple Pilots and Bush are teaming up for a co-headlining fall US tour. The three-week series will open in Mesa, AZ on September 30, with each group taking the stage in a different order of the revolving headline tour.

The two bands , who have toured together several times in recent years, will be joined by Black Map on the fall run. Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 20 at 10:00 a.m. local time via both bands' websites.

Stone Temple Pilots will also embark on a solo headline tour, beginning October 9 in Chattanooga, TN and starting up again October 18 through November 9; tickets will go on sale this Friday, August 20 via stonetemplepilots.com.

Stone Temple Pilots recently issued an expanded 25th anniversary reissue of their third album, "Tiny Music...Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop"; their most recent release is the 2020 acoustic record, "Perdida." See the dates here.

