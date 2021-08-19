.

Slipknot Announce South American Knotfest Events

Keavin Wiggins | 08-19-2021

Slipknot have announced the details for the South American installments of their Knotfest, which will be taking place in Chili and Brazil at the end of the year.

This year's Knotfest Chile will be taking place on December 11th, 2022 at Estadio Monumental, Santiago and the inaugural Knotfest Brasil will be taking place on December 18th, 2022 at Sambodromo Do Anhembi, Sao Paulo.

Slipknot will be headlining both events and the lineup announced for the Chili festival will also include Mr. Bungle, Bring Me The Horizon, Trivium, Sepultura And Vended.

Brasil lineup will feature Bring Me The Horizon, Mr. Bungle, Trivium, Sepultura, Motionless In White, Vended, Project46, Armored Dawn with more acts still to be announced for both events.

