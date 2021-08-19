Slipknot Announce South American Knotfest Events

Slipknot have announced the details for the South American installments of their Knotfest, which will be taking place in Chili and Brazil at the end of the year.
This year's Knotfest Chile will be taking place on December 11th, 2022 at Estadio Monumental, Santiago and the inaugural Knotfest Brasil will be taking place on December 18th, 2022 at Sambodromo Do Anhembi, Sao Paulo.
Slipknot will be headlining both events and the lineup announced for the Chili festival will also include Mr. Bungle, Bring Me The Horizon, Trivium, Sepultura And Vended.
Brasil lineup will feature Bring Me The Horizon, Mr. Bungle, Trivium, Sepultura, Motionless In White, Vended, Project46, Armored Dawn with more acts still to be announced for both events.
Slipknot Share Tribute To Joey Jordison
Slipknot Icon Joey Jordison Dead At 46
Slipknot Announce Knotfest Los Angeles
Slipknot and Rob Zombie Lead Rocklahoma Lineup
Slipknot Announce Knotfest Roadshow With Killswitch Engage, More
Slipknot Will Likely Reject 'Garbage' Rock Hall Induction
Slipknot 'Exploring Some Different Stuff' On New Album
Slipknot, Megadeth, Lamb Of God Lead Knotfest Lineup
Slipknot, Rob Zombie and Mudvayne Lead Inkcarceration Lineup
Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment- Dimebag Darrell's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Dean Guitars- Lynyrd Skynyrd- more
Korn Tour Shakeup After Frontman Tests Positive For Covid-19- Journey Announce Las Vegas Residency- Stone Temple Pilots And Bush Tour- more
Travis Barker Flies On Airplane For First Time Since Deadly Crash- KISS Announce Las Vegas Residency- Underoath- more
Mammoth WVH Cancel Guns N' Roses Dates Due To Covid-19- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Tests Positive For Covid Despite Vaccine- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021
Joe Bonamassa - Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from the Ryman
Live: King Crimson Live In Scottsdale
Sites and Sounds: Park City Song Summit
Doogie White - As Yet Untitled
Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment
Dimebag Darrell's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Dean Guitars
Lynyrd Skynyrd Concert Due To Covid-19 Issues
Halestorm 'Back From The Dead' With New Video
Singled Out: PI Jacobs' No Sin To Be Poor
Slipknot Announce South American Knotfest Events
Every Time I Die Share 'Post-Boredom' Video
Rush Tribute (YYNOT), PAKT and Epic Tantrum Lead Epic Fest Lineup