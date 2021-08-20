Metallica Stream Live 'Of Wolf And Man' Video

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing video of a previously-unreleased live version of their 1991 track, "Of Wolf And Man", from the forthcoming expanded reissue of their self-titled fifth album.

The band were captured performing the song at Frankenhalle in Nuremberg, Germany on November 29, 1992; the track is featured on the "Live at Frankenhalle" DVD in the remastered Deluxe Box Set of The Black Album.

Due September 10, the Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set contains the remastered album on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card).

The reissue will be available in multiple configurations, including 180 gram Double Vinyl LP, Standard CD and 3 CD Expanded Edition, and digital formats. Watch the video here.

