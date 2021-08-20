.

Metallica Stream Live 'Of Wolf And Man' Video

Bruce Henne | 08-20-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing video of a previously-unreleased live version of their 1991 track, "Of Wolf And Man", from the forthcoming expanded reissue of their self-titled fifth album.

The band were captured performing the song at Frankenhalle in Nuremberg, Germany on November 29, 1992; the track is featured on the "Live at Frankenhalle" DVD in the remastered Deluxe Box Set of The Black Album.

Due September 10, the Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set contains the remastered album on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card).

The reissue will be available in multiple configurations, including 180 gram Double Vinyl LP, Standard CD and 3 CD Expanded Edition, and digital formats. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Metallica Stream Live 'Of Wolf And Man' Video

Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment

The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 Trailer Released

Metallica Share Unreleased Live Version Of 'Through The Never'

Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' Video Passes 1 Billion Views

Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Partners With Gibson

Metallica Stream Rehearsal Version Of 'Don't Tread On Me'

Metallica To Rock Intimate Theater This Fall

Metallica Stream Unreleased Live Version Of' Wherever I May Roam'

News > Metallica

advertisement
Day In Rock

Iron Maiden Share New Song 'Stratego'- Metallica Stream Live 'Of Wolf And Man' Video- Rolling Stones Expand 'Tattoo You'- more

Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment- Dimebag Darrell's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Dean Guitars- Lynyrd Skynyrd- more

Korn Tour Shakeup After Frontman Tests Positive For Covid-19- Journey Announce Las Vegas Residency- Stone Temple Pilots And Bush Tour- more

Travis Barker Flies On Airplane For First Time Since Deadly Crash- KISS Announce Las Vegas Residency- Underoath- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021

Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021

Joe Bonamassa - Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from the Ryman

Live: King Crimson Live In Scottsdale

Sites and Sounds: Park City Song Summit

advertisement
Latest News

Iron Maiden Share New Song 'Stratego'

Metallica Stream Live 'Of Wolf And Man' Video

Within Destruction Part Ways With Francesco Filigoi

Singled Out: The Crystal Casino Band's Not About You

Rolling Stones Expand 'Tattoo You' For 40th Anniversary

Nine Inch Nails Cancel 2021 Live Dates and Festival Appearances

Ozzy Osbourne Tributes Randy Rhoads In The Studio

Singled Out: Casey Ahern's Heartbreak Radio