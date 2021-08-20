Nine Inch Nails Cancel 2021 Live Dates and Festival Appearances

Nine Inch Nails have announced that they have canceled all live performances for the remainder of the year, including appearances at music festivals.
The band was set to play two concerts next month and also perform at the Welcome To Rockville, Riot Fest, and Louder Than Life festivals, but have canceled those plans due to concerns over the Covid-19 virus.
They had this to say, "It is with great regret that we are cancelling all NIN appearances for the remainder of this year. When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it's becoming more apparent we're not at that place yet.
"We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right.
Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
"Ticket buyers for the September 21 and 23 shows in Cleveland, please refer to your point of purchase for ticket refund information."
Nine Inch Nails To Headline Riot Fest 2021
Nine Inch Nails Offshoot The New Regime Releases Two New Videos
Nine Inch Nails Surprise Released Two Free New Albums 2020 In Review
Nine Inch Nails Surprise Release Two Free New Albums
Alice In Chains, Godsmack, and Nine Inch Nails Lead Louder Than Life
Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more
Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates
Nine Inch Nails Releasing New Music Soon Says Reznor
Nine Inch Nails Video Director Eric Zimmerman Releasing Feature Film
Iron Maiden Share New Song 'Stratego'- Metallica Stream Live 'Of Wolf And Man' Video- Rolling Stones Expand 'Tattoo You'- more
Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment- Dimebag Darrell's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Dean Guitars- Lynyrd Skynyrd- more
Korn Tour Shakeup After Frontman Tests Positive For Covid-19- Journey Announce Las Vegas Residency- Stone Temple Pilots And Bush Tour- more
Travis Barker Flies On Airplane For First Time Since Deadly Crash- KISS Announce Las Vegas Residency- Underoath- more
Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021
Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021
Joe Bonamassa - Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from the Ryman
Live: King Crimson Live In Scottsdale
Sites and Sounds: Park City Song Summit
Iron Maiden Share New Song 'Stratego'
Metallica Stream Live 'Of Wolf And Man' Video
Within Destruction Part Ways With Francesco Filigoi
Singled Out: The Crystal Casino Band's Not About You
Rolling Stones Expand 'Tattoo You' For 40th Anniversary
Nine Inch Nails Cancel 2021 Live Dates and Festival Appearances
Ozzy Osbourne Tributes Randy Rhoads In The Studio
Singled Out: Casey Ahern's Heartbreak Radio