Nine Inch Nails Cancel 2021 Live Dates and Festival Appearances

Nine Inch Nails have announced that they have canceled all live performances for the remainder of the year, including appearances at music festivals.

The band was set to play two concerts next month and also perform at the Welcome To Rockville, Riot Fest, and Louder Than Life festivals, but have canceled those plans due to concerns over the Covid-19 virus.

They had this to say, "It is with great regret that we are cancelling all NIN appearances for the remainder of this year. When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it's becoming more apparent we're not at that place yet.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

"Ticket buyers for the September 21 and 23 shows in Cleveland, please refer to your point of purchase for ticket refund information."

Related Stories

Nine Inch Nails To Headline Riot Fest 2021

Nine Inch Nails Offshoot The New Regime Releases Two New Videos

Nine Inch Nails Surprise Released Two Free New Albums 2020 In Review

Nine Inch Nails Surprise Release Two Free New Albums

Alice In Chains, Godsmack, and Nine Inch Nails Lead Louder Than Life

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates

Nine Inch Nails Releasing New Music Soon Says Reznor

Nine Inch Nails Video Director Eric Zimmerman Releasing Feature Film

News > Nine Inch Nails