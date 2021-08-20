Rolling Stones Expand 'Tattoo You' For 40th Anniversary

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones will release a series of expanded 40th anniversary deluxe editions of their 1981 album, "Tattoo You", on October 22. Featuring the hits "Start Me Up" and "Waiting On A Friend", the original record has been remastered for 2021 as a standalone set, with most packages featuring a set of unreleased recordings and a 1982 concert from London's Wembley Stadium.
"Tattoo You" 40th Anniversary Editions will be available in a multiple formats, including CD, LP and digital, Deluxe 2CD and 2LP versions, and 4CD and 5LP Super Deluxe Boxset.
The Deluxe packages include the 2021 remaster and "Lost & Found: Rarities" - which delivers nine songs from the period of the album's original release, newly completed and enhanced with additional vocals and guitar by the band, while the Super Deluxe Editions add the live recording "Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982."
The Lost & Found disc includes the first preview track, "Living In The Heart Of Love", a version of "Shame, Shame, Shame," first recorded in 1963 by one of the band's blues heroes, Jimmy Reed; their reading of Dobie Gray's "Drift Away", and a reggae-tinged version of "Start Me Up."
Upon its original release, "Tattoo You" was the group's last album to top the US Billboard 200 while reaching the Top 5 in more than a dozen countries.
The Rolling Stones will return to live action next month on the rescheduled No Filter US tour, which will begin in St. Louis, MO on September 26; it was recently revealed that Charlie Watts would sit out the series while recovering from a recent "procedure", with Steve Jordan stepping in to handle drums in his absence. Watch the trailer and see the tracklisting here.
