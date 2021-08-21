Stone Temple Pilots Announce Fall Headline Tour

Stone Temple Pilots have announced that they will be launching their own headline tour fall, following their previously announced coheadlining trek with Bush.

The new headline dates will be kicking off on October 9th in Chattanooga, TN at the Tivoli Theatre and will wrap up on November 9th in Baltimore, MD at Ram's Head Live.

The coheadline tour with Bush is set to launch on September 30th in Mesa, AZ at The Mesa Amphitheatre and wraps up on October 17th in Oklahoma City, OK at the Zoo Amphitheatre. See dates for both tours below:

Solo Headline Tour Dates:

10/9 Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre*

10/18 Wichita, KS - The Cotillion**

10/20 Cedar Rapids, IA - Club 5**

10/22 Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center**

10/23 East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt**

10/26 Covington, KY - Madison Theater**

10/27 Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center**

10/29 Waterloo, NY -The Vine at Del Lago Resort & Casino**

10/30 Middletown, NY - Orange County Fair Speedway Arena**

10/31 Huntington, NY - The Paramount***

11/2 Hartford, CT - Webster Theater**

11/3 Harrisburg, PA - XL Live**

11/5 Worcester, MA - The Palladium**

11/6 Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino**

11/7 Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak**

11/9 Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live***

*with Devora

**with Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

***support TBA

Stone Temple Pilots And Bush 2021 Co-Headline Tour Dates:

9/30 Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

10/1 El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

10/3 Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

10/5 New Orleans, LA - Champions Square

10/6 Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

10/8 Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

10/11 Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

10/12 Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre

10/14 Quapaw, OK - Downstream Casino

10/15 Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheatre

10/17 Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre (KATT Radio Show)

