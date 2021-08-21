Stone Temple Pilots Announce Fall Headline Tour

Stone Temple Pilots have announced that they will be launching their own headline tour fall, following their previously announced coheadlining trek with Bush.
The new headline dates will be kicking off on October 9th in Chattanooga, TN at the Tivoli Theatre and will wrap up on November 9th in Baltimore, MD at Ram's Head Live.
The coheadline tour with Bush is set to launch on September 30th in Mesa, AZ at The Mesa Amphitheatre and wraps up on October 17th in Oklahoma City, OK at the Zoo Amphitheatre. See dates for both tours below:
Solo Headline Tour Dates:
10/9 Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre*
10/18 Wichita, KS - The Cotillion**
10/20 Cedar Rapids, IA - Club 5**
10/22 Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center**
10/23 East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt**
10/26 Covington, KY - Madison Theater**
10/27 Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center**
10/29 Waterloo, NY -The Vine at Del Lago Resort & Casino**
10/30 Middletown, NY - Orange County Fair Speedway Arena**
10/31 Huntington, NY - The Paramount***
11/2 Hartford, CT - Webster Theater**
11/3 Harrisburg, PA - XL Live**
11/5 Worcester, MA - The Palladium**
11/6 Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino**
11/7 Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak**
11/9 Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live***
*with Devora
**with Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown
***support TBA
Stone Temple Pilots And Bush 2021 Co-Headline Tour Dates:
9/30 Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre
10/1 El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock Entertainment Center
10/3 Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
10/5 New Orleans, LA - Champions Square
10/6 Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
10/8 Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
10/11 Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
10/12 Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre
10/14 Quapaw, OK - Downstream Casino
10/15 Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheatre
10/17 Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre (KATT Radio Show)
Stone Temple Pilots And Bush Team Up For Fall US Tour
Stone Temple Pilots Share Previously Unrelease 'And So I Know' Video
Stone Temple Pilots Hint At Return To The Road
Stone Temple Pilots Stream 1997 MTV Spring Break Rocks Concert Footage
Stone Temple Pilots Share 1997 Performance Of 'Tumble In The Rough'
Metallica and Stone Temple Pilots Sons Form New Group
The Stone Temple Pilots Share Live 'Lady Picture Show' Video
Stone Temple Pilots Share Early Version Of 1996 Classic
Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Tiny Music' For 25th Anniversary
Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Very, Very Sick' With Covid-19- Unreleased Van Halen Material In The Vault Says Sammy Hagar- more
Iron Maiden Share New Song 'Stratego'- Metallica Stream Live 'Of Wolf And Man' Video- Rolling Stones Expand 'Tattoo You'- more
Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment- Dimebag Darrell's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Dean Guitars- Lynyrd Skynyrd- more
Korn Tour Shakeup After Frontman Tests Positive For Covid-19- Journey Announce Las Vegas Residency- Stone Temple Pilots And Bush Tour- more
Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021
Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021
Joe Bonamassa - Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from the Ryman
Live: King Crimson Live In Scottsdale
Sites and Sounds: Park City Song Summit
Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Very, Very Sick' With Covid-19
Unreleased Van Halen Material In The Vault Says Sammy Hagar
Asking Alexandria Share New Song 'Alone Again' And Set Album Release
Stone Temple Pilots Announce Fall Headline Tour
Queen Revisit 1981 South American Tour On 50th Anniversary Series
Whitesnake Stream 'All In The Name Of Love' 2021 Remix
Neil Young Launching Official Bootleg Series With 1970 Carnegie Hall Package
Singled Out: D.D. Verni & The Cadillac Band (Overkill)