Pop Evil Reschedule Covid-19 Postponed Tour Dates

Pop Evil were recently forced to postpone seven dates on their current U.S. headlining Versatile tour after vocalist Leigh Kakaty testing positive for COVID-19.
The band has shared the rescheduled dates for those shows with Savannah moved to August 31st, Ashville taking place on September 1st, Nashville scheduled for September 2nd, Fargo moved to September 29th, Denver will now take place on October 1st, Joliet is set for October 3rd, and Des Moines has been postponed to October 5th.
They are set to resume the tour on August 27th in Virginia Beach, VA and they advise that the tickets for the original stops will be honored at the newly scheduled dates. See the revised date listing below:
August 27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
August 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
August 29 – Inwood, WV @ Shiley Acres (w/ Black Stone Cherry)
August 31 – Savannah, GA @ Victory North
September 1 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
September 2 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl (w/ Zero 9:36 only)
September 4 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma
September 8 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
September 9 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop
September 10 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live
September 11 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Fest
September 12 – Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rockfest
September 15 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
September 16 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
September 17 – Portland, ME @ Aura
September 18 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s
September 21 – Huntsville, Al @ Mars Music Hall – Von Braun Center
September 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater
September 23 – Destin, FL @ Club LA
September 24 – Orlando, FL @ Central FL Fairgrounds – Rebel Rock Fest
September 29 – Fargo, ND @ Sanctuary Events Center
October 1 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
October 3 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
October 5 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
October 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
