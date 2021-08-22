Pop Evil Reschedule Covid-19 Postponed Tour Dates

Pop Evil were recently forced to postpone seven dates on their current U.S. headlining Versatile tour after vocalist Leigh Kakaty testing positive for COVID-19.

The band has shared the rescheduled dates for those shows with Savannah moved to August 31st, Ashville taking place on September 1st, Nashville scheduled for September 2nd, Fargo moved to September 29th, Denver will now take place on October 1st, Joliet is set for October 3rd, and Des Moines has been postponed to October 5th.

They are set to resume the tour on August 27th in Virginia Beach, VA and they advise that the tickets for the original stops will be honored at the newly scheduled dates. See the revised date listing below:

August 27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

August 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

August 29 – Inwood, WV @ Shiley Acres (w/ Black Stone Cherry)

August 31 – Savannah, GA @ Victory North

September 1 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

September 2 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl (w/ Zero 9:36 only)

September 4 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

September 8 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

September 9 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

September 10 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

September 11 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Fest

September 12 – Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rockfest

September 15 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

September 16 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

September 17 – Portland, ME @ Aura

September 18 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s

September 21 – Huntsville, Al @ Mars Music Hall – Von Braun Center

September 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

September 23 – Destin, FL @ Club LA

September 24 – Orlando, FL @ Central FL Fairgrounds – Rebel Rock Fest

September 29 – Fargo, ND @ Sanctuary Events Center

October 1 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

October 3 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

October 5 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

October 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

