Slipknot Replaces Nine Inch Nails At Riot Fest

Riot Fest organizers have announced that they have recruited Slipknot to replace Nine Inch Nails as the headliner of the final night of the festival, and have tapped Morrissey to start things off with a preview party on Thursday night.
The festival will be taking place at Douglas Park in Chicago, IL on September 16th through 19th with Morrissey curating a special selection of guest to join him for the Preview party on the 16th.
The party is open free of charge to fans that have purchased a three day or single day Sunday ticket. Festival founder Michael Petryshyn had this to say, “I got so excited putting together this Thursday lineup… we’ve never done anything like this before.
“So, we wanted to open the gates to everyone in a fair way, while still respecting our loyal fans who received free Thursday passes for keeping their tickets through thick and thin.
"Giving Thursday’s ticket proceeds back to our Chicago community feels like the perfect win-win scenario. It makes our Thursday Preview Party feel extra special: it’s now a gift to our whole community, whether you’re there or not.”
Thursday, September 16
Morrissey
With Very Special Guests
Friday, September 17
The Smashing Pumpkins, Coheed And Cambria, Lupe Fiasco (Performing The Cool), Nofx, Dirty Heads, Sublime With Rome, Circle Jerks, Dinosaur Jr., Motion City Soundtrack, Thrice, Circa Survive, Meg Myers, The Lawrence Arms, Beach Bunny, Anti-Flag, Living Colour, Fishbone, Envy On The Coast, The Sounds, Amigo The Devil, Eyedress, Beach Goons, Meet Me @ The Altar, Seratones, Radkey, Kississippi, Jackie Hayes, Oxymorrons, Girlpuppy, Seńor Kino
Saturday, September 18
Run The Jewels, Faith No More, Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, Taking Back
Sunday, Vic Mensa, Gogol Bordello, Mayday Parade, Bayside, State Champs,
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Andrew W.K., Best Coast, Big Freedia, Gwar,
Hepcat, Les Savy Fav, The Bronx, Four Year Strong, Citizen, Fucked Up, Joywave, Night Moves, Man On Man, Holy Fawn, The Bollweevils, Ganser, Just Friends, The Orphan The Poet, Bearings, Spider, Devon Kay & The Solutions
Sunday, September 19
Slipknot, Machine Gun Kelly, Pixies, Devo, Mr. Bungle, New Found Glory, The Ghost Inside, Body Count, Thursday, K.Flay, Knuckle Puck, Health, The Bled, Mother Mother, 3oh!3, Fever 333, Alex G, Kennyhoopla, Bleached, The Gories, Facs, Ratboys, Blackstarkids, Skating Polly, Pet Symmetry, Melkbelly, Gymshorts, The Weak Days, Airstream Futures
Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Very, Very Sick' With Covid-19
Slipknot Announce South American Knotfest Events
Slipknot Share Tribute To Joey Jordison
Slipknot Icon Joey Jordison Dead At 46
Slipknot Announce Knotfest Los Angeles
Slipknot and Rob Zombie Lead Rocklahoma Lineup
Slipknot Announce Knotfest Roadshow With Killswitch Engage, More
Slipknot Will Likely Reject 'Garbage' Rock Hall Induction
Slipknot 'Exploring Some Different Stuff' On New Album
Sex Pistols Members Win Legal Battle Against Johnny Rotten- Rob Thomas Reunites With Carlos Santana At Special Show- Journey- more
Sleep Signals Involved in Serious Accident On P.O.D. Tour- Jerry Lee Lewis Pays Tribute To Don Everly- Between The Buried And Me- more
Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Very, Very Sick' With Covid-19- Unreleased Van Halen Material In The Vault Says Sammy Hagar- more
Iron Maiden Share New Song 'Stratego'- Metallica Stream Live 'Of Wolf And Man' Video- Rolling Stones Expand 'Tattoo You'- more
Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021
Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021
Joe Bonamassa - Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from the Ryman
Live: King Crimson Live In Scottsdale
Sex Pistols Members Win Legal Battle Against Johnny Rotten
Rob Thomas Reunites With Carlos Santana At Special Show
Journey Rock Abbreviated We Love NYC Homecoming Concert
Singled Out: David Franz's Silver Arrow Sunday
New Found Glory Announce Pop Punk Still Not Dead Tour Lineup Change
Slipknot Replaces Nine Inch Nails At Riot Fest
Bob Seger In The Studio For The Fire Inside's 30th Anniversary