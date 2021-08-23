Slipknot Replaces Nine Inch Nails At Riot Fest

Riot Fest organizers have announced that they have recruited Slipknot to replace Nine Inch Nails as the headliner of the final night of the festival, and have tapped Morrissey to start things off with a preview party on Thursday night.

The festival will be taking place at Douglas Park in Chicago, IL on September 16th through 19th with Morrissey curating a special selection of guest to join him for the Preview party on the 16th.

The party is open free of charge to fans that have purchased a three day or single day Sunday ticket. Festival founder Michael Petryshyn had this to say, “I got so excited putting together this Thursday lineup… we’ve never done anything like this before.

“So, we wanted to open the gates to everyone in a fair way, while still respecting our loyal fans who received free Thursday passes for keeping their tickets through thick and thin.

"Giving Thursday’s ticket proceeds back to our Chicago community feels like the perfect win-win scenario. It makes our Thursday Preview Party feel extra special: it’s now a gift to our whole community, whether you’re there or not.”

Thursday, September 16

Morrissey

With Very Special Guests

Friday, September 17

The Smashing Pumpkins, Coheed And Cambria, Lupe Fiasco (Performing The Cool), Nofx, Dirty Heads, Sublime With Rome, Circle Jerks, Dinosaur Jr., Motion City Soundtrack, Thrice, Circa Survive, Meg Myers, The Lawrence Arms, Beach Bunny, Anti-Flag, Living Colour, Fishbone, Envy On The Coast, The Sounds, Amigo The Devil, Eyedress, Beach Goons, Meet Me @ The Altar, Seratones, Radkey, Kississippi, Jackie Hayes, Oxymorrons, Girlpuppy, Seńor Kino

Saturday, September 18

Run The Jewels, Faith No More, Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, Taking Back

Sunday, Vic Mensa, Gogol Bordello, Mayday Parade, Bayside, State Champs,

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Andrew W.K., Best Coast, Big Freedia, Gwar,

Hepcat, Les Savy Fav, The Bronx, Four Year Strong, Citizen, Fucked Up, Joywave, Night Moves, Man On Man, Holy Fawn, The Bollweevils, Ganser, Just Friends, The Orphan The Poet, Bearings, Spider, Devon Kay & The Solutions

Sunday, September 19

Slipknot, Machine Gun Kelly, Pixies, Devo, Mr. Bungle, New Found Glory, The Ghost Inside, Body Count, Thursday, K.Flay, Knuckle Puck, Health, The Bled, Mother Mother, 3oh!3, Fever 333, Alex G, Kennyhoopla, Bleached, The Gories, Facs, Ratboys, Blackstarkids, Skating Polly, Pet Symmetry, Melkbelly, Gymshorts, The Weak Days, Airstream Futures

