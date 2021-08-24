Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Announces North American Tour

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell has announced dates for a 2022 solo tour of North America that he will be launching in support of his forthcoming album, "Brighten."
The seven-week series will open at the legendary First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN on March 24 and run into early May. "I will be taking my new album, Brighten, on the road in Spring 2022," says Cantrell. "Looking forward to Rawking out with you all."
An artist presale starts Tuesday, August 24 at 10 AM local time, with venue presales following on Wednesday, August 25; general public tickets will go on sale Friday, August 27 at 10 AM local time via jerrycantrell.com.
Due October 29, "Brighten" sees Cantrell joined a by an extensive cast of rockers, including drummers Gil Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney), pedal steel master Michael Rozon, Vincent Jones on piano, Wurlitzer, and organ, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses, Loaded) on select bass tracks, Greg Puciato (Dillinger Escape Plan) handling all of the background vocals and Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age) overseeing the mixing of the record.
The project delivers eight new Cantrell originals and a cover of Elton John's 1971 "Madman Across The Water" track, "Goodbye." "Brighten" has been launched with the lead single, "Atone." Watch that video and see the tour dates here.
