Corey Taylor 'Out Of The Woods' In Covid-19 Battle

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor says in a new social media post that he is "out of the woods" in his recovery after testing positive for Covid-19.

Taylor revealed last week that he was very sick and had tested positive for the virus. He has now shared a video update with fans. He said, "Hey, everbody, just wanted to give you an update. First of all I hope everybody's well out there.

"Second, I am out of the woods. I'm still positive, but the fever's gone, aches are gone, I'm sweating everything out. I'm still congested, but I'm slowly but surely making my way... shouldn't be too much longer before I test negative, so, I mean that's great.

"I wanted to say thank very much to everyone who sent their best wishes and to all my family and friends who reached out. You have no idea how much that means to me.

"I also want to say that because I was vaccinated, I truly believe that is what helped me get over the brink. I mean it was the worst I've ever been sick in my life.

"Had I not been vaccinated I shudder to think how bad it would have been. But because I had that extra little bit of protection, it definitely helped me get through it. So go, go, go. If you're still on the fence, I'm telling you right now it's the best thing you can do for yourself.

"Counting the days down and hopefully I will see you guys soon. Take of yourselves, stay safe."

