Butcher Babies Share DC Comics' Lobo Inspired 'It's Killin' Time Baby'

Butcher Babies have released their brand-new track "It's Killin' Time, Baby," which features guest vocals from Escape The Fate's Craig Mabbitt, and comes from their forthcoming EP.
The song was inspired by DC Comics heavy metal bounty hunter character, Lobo. Carla Harvey had this to say, "It's killin time, baby...in more ways than one!! As a lifelong comic book aficionado, it was so much fun to write a song based on one of my favorite characters, the bounty huntin' space cowboy himself, Lobo.
"When Heidi and I were penning the lyrics we thought, are we really writing a song about a Bastitch on a Spaz Frag? Hell yes, because just like Lobo, we like a good time. It was also a cool new experience for us to throw another singer in the mix for this one! Craig Mabbit's screams add another level to this banger...enjoy!"
Heidi Shepherd added, "HOLY FRAGG, SPACE HOG! We are fraggin' stoked to bring to you our latest banger, 'It's Killin' Time, Baby!' inspired by the Main Man himself, Lobo! This bounty hunter, biker has a way of stealing even the blackest of hearts. Between breaking legs and breaking hearts, Lobo embodies the Heavy Metal attitude we all need in 2021!
"We were so lucky to have our buddy, the very talented, Craig Mabbitt from Escape The Fate and Dead Rabbits, join us in this jam! Our incredible producer, Matt Good, brought this comic-themed dream to life and we CAN NOT wait for you to hear it and then rock it LIVE in the pit!!" Stream the song below:
