Butcher Babies Deliver 'Red Thunder' With New Video

Single art

(SRO) Following the May 12 digital release of Butcher Babies' new single "Red Thunder," the female-led heavy metal group have revealed its potent music video.

The "Red Thunder" video was filmed at Cactus Joe's Desert Garden in Las Vegas, NV and was produced, directed and edited by BUTCHER BABIES co-frontwoman Heidi Shephard.

"At its core 'Red Thunder' is a song about giving a voice to the voiceless," says co-frontwoman Carla Harvey. "But not just any voice; a cry so powerful that it shakes those that have wronged them to their core. As Heidi and I were writing the lyrics, my personal inspiration became my sister, Julia, born with microcephaly. She died very young, and I did not get the chance to know her, but I have one haunting photo of her as a baby that I brought with me to the session as inspiration. In the photo she has one arm outstretched to the camera and these beautiful piercing eyes; my heart breaks that she didn't get to live a LIFE; but in my dreams, my father's daughter blooms...and speaks in thunder."

"It has all the hallmarks of what a metal song should contain," elaborates guitarist Henry Flury. "Brutal vocals? Check. Crushing guitar riffs? Check. Pummeling double bass? Check. Guitar solo? CHECK."

Butcher Babies will release a double album Eye For An Eye... and ...'Til The World's Blind on July 7. ("Red Thunder" will appear on ...'Til The World's Blind.) The double album celebrates the group's ten-year anniversary of their critically acclaimed debut album Goliath, released on July 9, 2013 via Century Media Records. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for pre-orders and further details.



Catch Butcher Babies on tour this summer as they head to Europe for a headlining run from June 15 to July 1 before returning to tour across the U.S. alongside Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR and Nonpoint on the "The Psychotherapy Sessions" tour from July 20 to August 26. Watch the new video below:

