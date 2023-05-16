Butcher Babies Premiering 'Red Thunder' Video

(SRO) Los Angeles-based heavy metal powerhouse Butcher Babies have dropped a new single, "Red Thunder," which explores the band's darker side by leaning into their thrash/djent roots with an explosive guitar solo.

The single was release this past Friday, May 12, across digital platforms. An accompanying music video for "Red Thunder" will be premiered via the band's YouTube channel today, May 13 at 12 P.M. (PT), followed by a live Q&A chat with the band, RSVP here.

Along with the release of "Red Thunder" comes the announcement of BUTCHER BABIES' double album EYE FOR AN EYE... and ...'TIL THE WORLD'S BLIND both due July 7 ("Red Thunder" will appear on ...'TIL THE WORLD'S BLIND). The double album celebrates the group's ten-year anniversary of their critically acclaimed debut album GOLIATH, released on July 9, 2013 via Century Media Records. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for pre-orders and further details.

Discussing the new single's sound, frontwoman Heidi Shepherd says: "'Red Thunder' is a massive nod to the style and sound of our beloved first album 'Goliath' that launched Butcher Babies into the metal stratosphere exactly a decade ago. Bringing in the groovy, guttural, thrash elements that we became known for, alongside a soaring melodic chorus, 'Red Thunder' culminates the dark, painful, and emotional side of the band. The song was written to remind the world that when she speaks, she speaks in Thunder!"

Frontwoman Carla Harvey lends insight into the inspiring and deeply personal meaning behind "Red Thunder": "At its core 'Red Thunder' is a song about giving a voice to the voiceless. But not just any voice; a cry so powerful that it shakes those that have wronged them to their core. As Heidi and I were writing the lyrics, my personal inspiration became my sister, Julia, born with microcephaly. She died very young, and I did not get the chance to know her, but I have one haunting photo of her as a baby that I brought with me to the session as inspiration. In the photo she has one arm outstretched to the camera and these beautiful piercing eyes; my heart breaks that she didn't get to live a LIFE; but in my dreams, my father's daughter blooms...and speaks in thunder."

Of the writing process for "Red Thunder," guitarist Henry Flury says: "The opening riff was the first spark of inspiration when writing this song and it was also the first clip we introduced to the fans when giving a sneak peek of the album. The fans loved it, and we knew this song would be a highlight on the new album because it is classic BUTCHER BABIES. It has all the hallmarks of what a metal song should contain: Brutal vocals? Check. Crushing guitar riffs? Check. Pummeling double bass? Check. Guitar solo? CHECK."

