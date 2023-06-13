Butcher Babies Announce Double Album Release

(SRO) Formed out of Los Angeles nearly 15 years ago, heavy metal outfit Butcher Babies have consistently brought their crushing riffs and vicious vocals to audiences across the globe with their relentless tour schedule and previous releases. Marking the 10-year anniversary of their debut 2013 album Goliath (Century Media) this July, the band have prepared some of their most personal and in-depth work to date for their anticipated forthcoming double album EYE FOR AN EYE... and ...'TIL THE WORLD'S BLIND both due July 7.

The project was announced last month along with the new single/music video "Red Thunder," a return to the band's metalcore and thrash roots. "It's been exactly 10 years since the release of our debut album 'Goliath' that sent us into a decade of ups and downs that we wouldn't trade for the world," announces co-vocalist HEIDI SHEPHERD. "In celebration, we're unleashing a well-overdue, double album that pulls in the influences and growing pains we have experienced in our successes and failures. This double album is our yin and yang; our blood pact."



Co-vocalist CARLA HARVEY reveals that "Each album was recorded in a vastly different climate that I'm certain gave each its own distinct vibe. 'Eye For An Eye...' was made in a sun-drenched Arizona desert, while during the recording of '...'Til The World's Blind,' the band was holed up, making music in the dead of winter in Midland, Michigan. You can hear the warmth in 'Eye for an Eye...' and the cold desolation in '...'Til The World's Blind.' Together they encompass light and dark, fire and ice. And in my opinion, you need both elements to make something truly great."



BUTCHER BABIES released the melancholic and harrowing new single "Last December" (which appears on ...'TIL THE WORLD'S BLIND) across all digital platforms on Friday, June 9. The intimate song was co-produced by BUTCHER BABIES guitarist Henry Flury and Josh Schroeder (Lorna Shore, In Hearts Wake) at Random Awesome Studios. Stream/download "Last December" at https://bfan.link/last-december. Stay tuned in the next week or so for its music video premiere.

Related Stories

Butcher Babies Deliver 'Red Thunder' With New Video

Butcher Babies Premiering 'Red Thunder' Video

Nonpoint Cancel Festival Appearances To Join Mudvayne, Coal Chamber Tour

Butcher Babies Give 'Best Friends' A Metal Makeover

More Butcher Babies News