Butcher Babies Announce Double Album Release

(SRO) Formed out of Los Angeles nearly 15 years ago, heavy metal outfit Butcher Babies have consistently brought their crushing riffs and vicious vocals to audiences across the globe with their relentless tour schedule and previous releases. Marking the 10-year anniversary of their debut 2013 album Goliath (Century Media) this July, the band have prepared some of their most personal and in-depth work to date for their anticipated forthcoming double album EYE FOR AN EYE... and ...'TIL THE WORLD'S BLIND both due July 7.
The project was announced last month along with the new single/music video "Red Thunder," a return to the band's metalcore and thrash roots. "It's been exactly 10 years since the release of our debut album 'Goliath' that sent us into a decade of ups and downs that we wouldn't trade for the world," announces co-vocalist HEIDI SHEPHERD. "In celebration, we're unleashing a well-overdue, double album that pulls in the influences and growing pains we have experienced in our successes and failures. This double album is our yin and yang; our blood pact."
Co-vocalist CARLA HARVEY reveals that "Each album was recorded in a vastly different climate that I'm certain gave each its own distinct vibe. 'Eye For An Eye...' was made in a sun-drenched Arizona desert, while during the recording of '...'Til The World's Blind,' the band was holed up, making music in the dead of winter in Midland, Michigan. You can hear the warmth in 'Eye for an Eye...' and the cold desolation in '...'Til The World's Blind.' Together they encompass light and dark, fire and ice. And in my opinion, you need both elements to make something truly great."
BUTCHER BABIES released the melancholic and harrowing new single "Last December" (which appears on ...'TIL THE WORLD'S BLIND) across all digital platforms on Friday, June 9. The intimate song was co-produced by BUTCHER BABIES guitarist Henry Flury and Josh Schroeder (Lorna Shore, In Hearts Wake) at Random Awesome Studios. Stream/download "Last December" at https://bfan.link/last-december. Stay tuned in the next week or so for its music video premiere.
Butcher Babies Deliver 'Red Thunder' With New Video
Butcher Babies Premiering 'Red Thunder' Video
Nonpoint Cancel Festival Appearances To Join Mudvayne, Coal Chamber Tour
Butcher Babies Give 'Best Friends' A Metal Makeover
Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic- Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour- more
Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album - Static-X, Sevendust and Dope Announce The Machine Killer Tour- Foo Fighters- more
Dierks Bentley Seeks 'Something Real' With New Single- Reba McEntire's Inspiring America Appearance Goes Online- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer
Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic
Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour
Asking Alexandria And The Hu Tap Bad Wolves For Psycho Thunder Tour
Jinjer Announces North American Headline Dates
Nothing More Announce Spirits 2023 Fall Tour
Periphery Announce Special Bi-Coastal Performances
Loki's Folly Share 'Trickster' Video
Dark Horse Records Announces Reissue Of Ravi Shankar's Shankar Family And Friends