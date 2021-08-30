Kacey Musgraves Announces North American Tour

Kacey Musgraves has announced that she will be launching a special limited North American tour in support of her forthcoming album and film "star-crossed".

The star-crossed: unveiled tour will visit 15 cities beginning with Saint Paul, MN's Xcel Energy Center on January 19th of next year and will be wrapping up on February 20th in Los Angeles, CA at the STAPLES Center.

Musgraves will be releasing the new album on September 10th and an American Express Card Members ticket presale for the tour will begin on September 2nd at 10am local time, with general public on sale scheduled for September 9tj at 10am local time. See the dates below:

Jan 19 / Saint Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center

Jan 20 / Chicago, IL / United Center

Jan 21 / Kansas City, MO / T-Mobile Center

Jan 23 / Cleveland, OH / Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Jan 24 / Toronto, ON / Scotiabank Arena

Jan 26 / Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center

Jan 27 / Boston, MA / TD Garden

Feb 3 / Washington DC / Capital One Arena

Feb 5 / New York, NY / Madison Square Garden

Feb 9 / Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena

Feb 11 / Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena

Feb 14 / Dallas, TX / American Airlines Center

Feb 16 / Denver, CO / Ball Arena

Feb 19 / Oakland, CA / Oakland Arena

Feb 20 / Los Angeles, CA / STAPLES Center

Related Stories

Kacey Musgraves Announce North American Tour

Kacey Musgraves Mixes Disco And Country With 'High Horse'

Kacey Musgraves Announces World Headlining Tour

Kacey Musgraves Tonight Show 'Space Cowboy' Performance Goes Online

Kacey Musgraves Shares Inspiration Behind 'Space Cowboy'

Kacey Musgraves Releases Two New Tracks

Kacey Musgraves Reese Witherspoon Do Their Own Carpool Karaoke

News > Kacey Musgraves