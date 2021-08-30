.

Kacey Musgraves Announces North American Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 08-30-2021

Tour poster

Kacey Musgraves has announced that she will be launching a special limited North American tour in support of her forthcoming album and film "star-crossed".

The star-crossed: unveiled tour will visit 15 cities beginning with Saint Paul, MN's Xcel Energy Center on January 19th of next year and will be wrapping up on February 20th in Los Angeles, CA at the STAPLES Center.

Musgraves will be releasing the new album on September 10th and an American Express Card Members ticket presale for the tour will begin on September 2nd at 10am local time, with general public on sale scheduled for September 9tj at 10am local time. See the dates below:

Jan 19 / Saint Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center
Jan 20 / Chicago, IL / United Center
Jan 21 / Kansas City, MO / T-Mobile Center
Jan 23 / Cleveland, OH / Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Jan 24 / Toronto, ON / Scotiabank Arena
Jan 26 / Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center
Jan 27 / Boston, MA / TD Garden
Feb 3 / Washington DC / Capital One Arena
Feb 5 / New York, NY / Madison Square Garden
Feb 9 / Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena
Feb 11 / Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena
Feb 14 / Dallas, TX / American Airlines Center
Feb 16 / Denver, CO / Ball Arena
Feb 19 / Oakland, CA / Oakland Arena
Feb 20 / Los Angeles, CA / STAPLES Center

