Cold Hitting The Road For U.S. Tour

Cold are gearing up to launch their summer/fall headlining tour of the United States, which will feature direct support from New Dilemma, and Divide The Fall and Waiting For The Enemy splitting up opener duties on select dates.
The tour is set to kick off on September 15th in Albany, NY at the Empire Underground and will wrap up on November 22nd in Niagara Falls, NY at the Rapids Theatre.
Frontman Scooter Ward had this to say about the trek, "We're looking forward to reuniting with our family of fans this fall on tour. We've incorporated some of the songs that we rarely played live, along with all of the fan favorites. Stay safe and we will see you all soon!"
9/15 Albany, NY - Empire Underground
9/16 Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall
9/17 Chicopee, MA - Geraldine's
9/18 Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theater
9/19 Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom
9/22 Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
9/23 Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theatre
9/24 Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
9/25 Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly
9/26 Cape Coral, FL - Dixie Live
9/28 Destin, FL - Club LA
9/29 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
9/30 Charleston, WV - Rock City Cake Company
10/01 Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall
10/02 Harrison, OH - Blue Note Harrison
10/03 Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
10/06 Lakewood, OH - Winchester Music Tavern
10/07 Lombard, IL - Brauer House
10/08 Iowa City, IA - Wildwood Saloon
10/09 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
10/10 Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall
10/13 Des Moines, IA - Lefty's
10/14 Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove
10/15 Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway
10/16 Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live
10/19 Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock
10/21 Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
10/22 Houston, TX - Scout Bar
10/23 San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
10/24 Dallas, TX - Trees
10/27 St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
10/28 Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre
10/29 Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
10/30 Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center
10/31 Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse
11/03 Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
11/04 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
11/06 Jacksonville, NC - Hooligan's
11/07 Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
11/10 Jefferson, LA - Southport Hall
11/11 Memphis, TN - Growlers
11/12 Shreveport, LA - The Lot
11/13 Monroe, LA - The Hub Music Hall
11/14 Tyler, TX - Country River Club
11/17 Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi
11/19 Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs
11/20 Northampton, PA - The Gin Mill
11/21 State College, PA - Stage West
11/22 Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre
