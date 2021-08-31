Cold Hitting The Road For U.S. Tour

Cold are gearing up to launch their summer/fall headlining tour of the United States, which will feature direct support from New Dilemma, and Divide The Fall and Waiting For The Enemy splitting up opener duties on select dates.

The tour is set to kick off on September 15th in Albany, NY at the Empire Underground and will wrap up on November 22nd in Niagara Falls, NY at the Rapids Theatre.

Frontman Scooter Ward had this to say about the trek, "We're looking forward to reuniting with our family of fans this fall on tour. We've incorporated some of the songs that we rarely played live, along with all of the fan favorites. Stay safe and we will see you all soon!"

9/15 Albany, NY - Empire Underground

9/16 Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall

9/17 Chicopee, MA - Geraldine's

9/18 Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theater

9/19 Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom

9/22 Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

9/23 Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theatre

9/24 Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

9/25 Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly

9/26 Cape Coral, FL - Dixie Live

9/28 Destin, FL - Club LA

9/29 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

9/30 Charleston, WV - Rock City Cake Company

10/01 Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall

10/02 Harrison, OH - Blue Note Harrison

10/03 Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

10/06 Lakewood, OH - Winchester Music Tavern

10/07 Lombard, IL - Brauer House

10/08 Iowa City, IA - Wildwood Saloon

10/09 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

10/10 Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

10/13 Des Moines, IA - Lefty's

10/14 Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove

10/15 Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

10/16 Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

10/19 Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock

10/21 Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

10/22 Houston, TX - Scout Bar

10/23 San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

10/24 Dallas, TX - Trees

10/27 St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

10/28 Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

10/29 Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

10/30 Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

10/31 Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse

11/03 Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

11/04 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

11/06 Jacksonville, NC - Hooligan's

11/07 Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

11/10 Jefferson, LA - Southport Hall

11/11 Memphis, TN - Growlers

11/12 Shreveport, LA - The Lot

11/13 Monroe, LA - The Hub Music Hall

11/14 Tyler, TX - Country River Club

11/17 Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi

11/19 Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

11/20 Northampton, PA - The Gin Mill

11/21 State College, PA - Stage West

11/22 Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre

