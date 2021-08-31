Metallica Shared Rough Mix Of 'The God That Failed'

(hennemusic) Metallica are previewing their forthcoming expanded Black Album reissue with streaming audio of a rough mix of the track, "The God That Failed."
The May 13, 1991 production mix is featured on the 2CD "Rough & Alternate Mixes" included in the Remastered Deluxe Box Set of The Black Album.
The Limited Edition Deluxe package contains the remastered album on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card).
The reissue will be available in multiple configurations on September 10, including 180 gram Double Vinyl LP, Standard CD and 3 CD Expanded Edition, and digital formats.
"Metallica" delivered the California band's commercial breakthrough as their first record to top the US charts while going on to sell 16 million copies in the country and more than 31 million worldwide. Stream the rough mix here.
