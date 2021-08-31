We Were Promised Jetpacks Postpone Fall Tour Dates

We Were Promised Jetpacks have announced that they have postponed their upcoming November east coast Enjoy the View album tour dates due to pandemic concerns.
The dates have been moved to the spring of next year and tickets for the original shows will be honored on the new dates. Adam Thomas had this to say, "We're really sorry to say that our November 2021 U.S. tour dates are being postponed, and added onto our spring 2022 tour. Tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date.
"We were hoping to celebrate a joyous return to the stage with you all sooner rather than later but the uncertainty around international travel and the ever changing COVID-19 situation means it's just not possible.
"It sucks! But we can't wait to be back next year and make up for lost time. All other dates UK and Europe are unchanged!"
