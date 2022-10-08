.

We Were Promised Jetpacks Doing 'A Complete One-Eighty' With New EP

Keavin Wiggins | 10-08-2022

We Were Promised Jetpacks Doing 'A Complete One-Eighty' With New EP
We Were Promised Jetpacks have announced that they will be releasing their new EP, "A Complete One-Eighty", both digitally and on limited edition vinyl on December 9th.

The EP will include reworked versions of songs featured on their album "Enjoy The View" and remixes by Manchester Orchestra, Andy Monaghan and Zoe Graham.

The group had this to say, "We have absolutely loved playing music and spending more time with Andy Monaghan and jumped at the chance to head into the studio with him and make some different decisions!

"We also thought it would be great to see where other people could take some of those songs and are so delighted that we're lucky enough to have Andy, Manchester Orchestra and Zoe Graham put their own spin them and make them something that we could never have done."

Check out the EP version of "All That Glittered" below:

We Were Promised Jetpacks Doing 'A Complete One-Eighty' With New EP

