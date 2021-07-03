We Were Promised Jetpacks Change Things Up With 'Fat Chance'

We Were Promised Jetpacks have shared their new single "Fat Chance", which they say is a change in direction for them and comes from their forthcoming album "Enjoy The View".
The Scottish rockers will be releasing the new record on September 10th and frontman Adam Thompson explains how the new song "Fat Chance" inspired a new direction.
He said, "We started properly writing this album at the end of March 2020 when we realized that everything was going to be shut down. We had a US tour lined up in May but obviously had to cancel.
"So from March to June, we sent each other ideas remotely and collaborated that way. I was so glad we had a project to focus on when proper lockdown hit.
"When we were able to get into our practice space in July, we were finally able to jam and write more like we normally do. This song came out of those sessions pretty early on." Hear the results below:
We Were Promised Jetpacks Return With 'If It Happens'
News > We Were Promised Jetpacks
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Apologizes For Bob Ezrin Accusation- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Marks Major Milestone Online- Queensryche Reveal Departure Of A Member- more
Rush Can Never Exist Again Says Lifeson- Previous Unreleased Tom Petty Song '105 Degrees' Streaming Online- Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Wrecked'- more
Sammy Hagar Expands Las Vegas Residency- Metallica Preview Black Album reissue with Live 1991 'Sad But True' Video- Glassjaw- Eddie Van Halen- more
K.K. Downing Faced Legal Warning Over KK's Priest Name- Sammy Hagar Would Change Eddie Van Halen Parts Of 'Red'- Of Mice & Men To Launching Live Streaming Series- more
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple
Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker
Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time
Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Apologizes For Bob Ezrin Accusation
Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Marks Major Milestone Online
Queensryche Reveal Departure Of A Member
Eighteen Visions Share New Song '1996'
We Were Promised Jetpacks Change Things Up With 'Fat Chance'
John Corabi Heading to Mexico For Live And Unplugged Tour
Maximo Park Share 'Versions Of You (By The Riverside)' Video
Emarosa's Chris Roberts Returns With The Difference Between