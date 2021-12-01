.

Anand Wilder Shares 'I Don't Want Our Love To Become Routine' Visualizer

Keavin Wiggins | 12-01-2021

Video still

Anand Wilder has released a visualizer video for his new single "I Don't Want Our Love To Become Routine," which comes from his forthcoming album, "I Don't Know My Words".

He said of the video, "I think of the cover art by Sanya Kantarovsky as this portrait of me and my ego, so it seemed fitting for the visualizer for this song to be a representation of an inner conversation, inspired by Conan 'O Brien's synchro-Vox bits I grew up watching, and those 80's era Sesame Street animated paintings.

"So I asked the artist Theodore Sefcik to subtly animate the cover art and he did a great job synthesizing his eerie 2-D puppetry tech with video that we shot at home of me and my wife singing the song." Watch it below:

