August Burns Red Share 'Paramount' Live Video

August Burns Red have shared a brand new live performance video for their song "Paramount". The track comes from the band's 2020 album, "Guardians".
The group had the following to say about the brand new live performance clip, "We got to play 'Paramount' live for the first time on our recent fall tour.
"It quickly became one of our favorite songs to play each night and we thought it was be fun to capture the energy and vibe of the song live. We're grateful to everyone who came out to these shows and helped to make this video happen!" Watch the video below:
