Memphis May Fire Reveal 'Somebody' Video

Memphis May Fire have released a music video for their brand new single "Somebody", which is the fourth recent track released by the band in the past several months.
Frontman Matty Mullins had this to say, "The response to our latest single 'Somebody' has been unreal, so we decided to shoot a music video for it to tell the story even further.
"We teamed up with director Dustin Haney and we couldn't be more stoked on how it turned out." "Somebody" follows the release of the previous singles, "Blood & Water" "Death Inside," and "Bleed Me Dry", earlier this year. Watch the brand new video below:
