Watch Memphis May Fire's 'Chaotic' Video

Memphis May Fire have released a music video for their brand new single "Chaotic" as they hit the road with Asking Alexandra for the All My Friends North American Tour.

Vocalist Matty Mullins had this to say about the brand new single,"'Chaotic' embodies the visceral urge to stir chaos in our lives as a desperate attempt to drown out the pain of reality.

"The song embodies the essence of Memphis May Fire, but pushes the boundaries a little which we love to do. So happy it's finally out there and can't wait to play it live!"

Stream the song and see the tour dates below:

4/17 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

4/19 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall*

4/20 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham*

4/21 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

4/23 - Richmond, VA - The National

4/25 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

4/26 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/28 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

4/30 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

5/1 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

5/2 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Lounge*

5/8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

5/10 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

5/11 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

5/12 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

5/14 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

5/15 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego

5/17 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

5/18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

*Headline Date

