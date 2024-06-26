Memphis May Fire 'Paralyzed' With 'Chaotic' Follow-Up

Memphis May Fire have shared a music video for their brand new single "Paralyzed", which follows the track "Chaotic" that they revealed earlier this year and is the next in line of more new music the band plans to release this year.

"'Paralyzed' delves deep into the harrowing experience of crippling anxiety, capturing the intense emotions and battles faced daily," the band offers. "We hope to connect with listeners who share this struggle, offering a sense of understanding and solidarity."

Fans will be able to catch the band on the road this fall when they hit the road for a run of tour dates that will be kicking off on September 24th in Sioux Falls, SD at The District. Watch the new video and see all of the dates below:

9/24 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

9/25 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club

9/27 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

9/29 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

10/1 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues - Chicago

10/2 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

10/4 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

10/5 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

10/6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

10/8 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

10/9 - Portland, ME - Aura

10/11 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

10/12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

10/13 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

10/15 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

10/16 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

10/18 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

10/22 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

10/23 - Tulsa, OK - Cains Ballroom

10/25 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

10/26 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre - Tucson

10/27 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay - House of Blues Music Hall

10/29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

10/30 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theatre

11/1 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

11/2 - Chico, CA - Senator Theater

