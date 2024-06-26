Memphis May Fire 'Paralyzed' With 'Chaotic' Follow-Up

Memphis May Fire have shared a music video for their brand new single "Paralyzed", which follows the track "Chaotic" that they revealed earlier this year and is the next in line of more new music the band plans to release this year.
"'Paralyzed' delves deep into the harrowing experience of crippling anxiety, capturing the intense emotions and battles faced daily," the band offers. "We hope to connect with listeners who share this struggle, offering a sense of understanding and solidarity."
Fans will be able to catch the band on the road this fall when they hit the road for a run of tour dates that will be kicking off on September 24th in Sioux Falls, SD at The District. Watch the new video and see all of the dates below:
9/24 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District
9/25 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club
9/27 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
9/29 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
10/1 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues - Chicago
10/2 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
10/4 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
10/5 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
10/6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
10/8 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
10/9 - Portland, ME - Aura
10/11 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
10/12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
10/13 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
10/15 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex
10/16 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
10/18 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
10/22 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
10/23 - Tulsa, OK - Cains Ballroom
10/25 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
10/26 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre - Tucson
10/27 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay - House of Blues Music Hall
10/29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
10/30 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theatre
11/1 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
11/2 - Chico, CA - Senator Theater
