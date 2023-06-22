Memphis May Fire Reveal 'Misery' Video

(Atom Splitter) Memphis May Fire have shared the very special video for the new single "Misery" from last year's Remade in Misery album, out now via Rise Records.

"With 'Misery' being the song we named the album after, it obviously holds a lot of weight," states Matty Mullins. "It's raw and honest, and it's the song that I felt tied the whole body of work together. The video is unlike anything we've ever done before. We shot inside of a one-of-a-kind 4D capture machine in Atlanta and it was a WILD experience. I am so stoked to give this song another push and for everyone to see the video!"

The band will also embark on a summer tour, kicking off at the end of the month and including a handful of festival dates. For the tour, Norma Jean, Secrets, and Saul will support. All dates are below.

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE ON TOUR:

WITH NORMA JEAN, SECRETS, + SAUL

6/30 - Hampton, NH - Wally's

7/1 - Thompson, CT - Capulet Fest*

7/2 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

7/3 - Elmira, NY - The L

7/5 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

7/7 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

7/8 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham Theater

7/9 - Gainesville, FL - High Dive

7/11 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen Music Hall

7/12 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

7/14 - Grand Rapids, MI -Upheaval Fest*

7/15 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Fest*

*Festival Date

