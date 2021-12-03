Green Day Stream 'Waiting' Performance From BBC Sessions

(hennemusic) Green Day are streaming a live recording of their 2000 track, "Waiting", that is features on the band's forthcoming collection, "BBC Sessions."

The tune was the third single from the band's sixth album, "Warning", which was a Top 5 record in North America and the UK, among other places.

Almost a year after releasing the project, Green Day were on hand to deliver the cut and three other songs from set - "Minority", "Castaway" and "Church On Sunday" - during an August 2001 appearance at the UK broadcast outlet.

"Our BBC Live Sessions album drops NEXT WEEK... so we won't keep ya 'Waiting' much longer," says Green Day. "Turn it up + let the countdown begin!!"

Due December 10, "BBC Sessions" presents 16-tracks from four of the band's appearances at the BBC's legendary Maida Vale Studios from 1994, 1996, 1998, and 2001.

Green Day recently issued the single, "Holy Toledo!", which is featured in the new film, "Mark, Mary & Some Other People." Stream the song here.

