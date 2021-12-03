Luke Bryan and Morgan Wallen Lead TidalWave Music Festival Lineup

Luke Bryan and Morgan Wallen have been announced as two of the three headliners for the inaugural TidalWave Music Festival, which will be hitting Atlantic City Beach next summer.

The Jersey shore three-day beachfront festival will be taking place Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 14th of next year and will feature two stages.

Main stage performers will include Lauren Alaina, Blanco Brown, BRELAND, Travis Denning, Riley Green, Lindsay Ell, HARDY, Jon Langston, Tracy Lawrence, Chase Rice, Runaway June, Elvie Shane, DeeJay Silver, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Lainey Wilson.

More artists, including the second stage lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. Three-day passes for the one-of-a-kind experience will go on-sale beginning Mon Dec 13 At 10am ET at tidalwavefest.com.



"TidalWave Music Festival is an experience we've been curating for a long time," said Brian O'Connell, President of Country Touring at Live Nation. "We knew we wanted to bring our country music festival concept to the North East coast but, the location had to be just right. The perfect spot by the ocean in Atlantic City. We can't wait until next summer to bring these world-class acts, alongside a tailor-made festival experience."

