Tim Armstrong Directs New Video For The Bronx

The Bronx have premiere the brand new music video for their track "Breaking News (Live)", which was directed by punk rock icon Tim Armstrong of Rancid fame.

Frontman Matt Caughthran had this to say,"What can you say about working with a legend like Tim Armstrong? As an artist and musician he is completely in a league of his own.

"Recording the live version of 'Breaking News' with Tim was everything a punk recording should be; Fast, Live, and Real. We hit it off right away and getting him to shoot the video in that classic black and white Rancid style was icing on the cake."

The studio version of the track appears on the band's "Bronx VI" album that was released this past summer. Check out the video for the live version below:

Related Stories

The Bronx High Five With Every Time I Die's Jordan Buckley

The Bronx Deliver 'Curb Feelers' Video

The Bronx Launching NFT With Dead & Co. Graphic Designer Jeremy Dean

Overkill's DD Verni's The Bronx Casket Co Announces Box Set

News > The Bronx