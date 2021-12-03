.

Tim Armstrong Directs New Video For The Bronx

Keavin Wiggins | 12-03-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

video still

The Bronx have premiere the brand new music video for their track "Breaking News (Live)", which was directed by punk rock icon Tim Armstrong of Rancid fame.

Frontman Matt Caughthran had this to say,"What can you say about working with a legend like Tim Armstrong? As an artist and musician he is completely in a league of his own.

"Recording the live version of 'Breaking News' with Tim was everything a punk recording should be; Fast, Live, and Real. We hit it off right away and getting him to shoot the video in that classic black and white Rancid style was icing on the cake."

The studio version of the track appears on the band's "Bronx VI" album that was released this past summer. Check out the video for the live version below:

Related Stories


Tim Armstrong Directs New Video For The Bronx

The Bronx High Five With Every Time I Die's Jordan Buckley

The Bronx Deliver 'Curb Feelers' Video

The Bronx Launching NFT With Dead & Co. Graphic Designer Jeremy Dean

Overkill's DD Verni's The Bronx Casket Co Announces Box Set

News > The Bronx

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slash Premieres New Single 'Fill My World'- Elton John And Ed Sheeran Team Up For 'Merry Christmas'- REO Speedwagon and Styx Tour- more

Carlos Santana Recovering From An Unscheduled Heart Procedure- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Announces The Earthlings Tour- more

Iron Maiden Announce North American Tour- Ozzy, David Lee Roth, And More Focus Of New TV Series- Motley Crue- more

Foo Fighters Announce North American Tour- Royal Blood Announce North American Tour- Iron Maiden Team Up With Marvel- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour

Video Premiere: Budderside's 'Too Far'

Suzanne Santo - Yard Sale

Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink

Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach