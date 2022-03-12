The Bronx Deliver Limited Edition 'Participation Trophy'

Single promo

(Speakeasy) The Bronx have released the "Participation Trophy" single and an accompanying merch collection, which is the final piece of their limited-edition 7-inch for each of the 13 songs on their Bronx VI album.

Matt Caughthran says of the track: "We love ending our albums with a bit of a curveball, and 'Participation Trophy' is definitely an experimental finish line. A throwback sound that was too exciting to ignore."

As the band has done with each track from Bronx VI, when they have released the vinyl single, they've also unveiled a single-themed merch collection (here), focusing on artists that have a strong artistic vision and a history with the band.

For "Participation Trophy" they go in-house with guitar player Joby J. Ford crafting the 7-Inch art. A set of six "jack ass" trophies will be available, with each engraved with the name of the buyer. Stream the song below:

News > The Bronx