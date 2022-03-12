.

The Bronx Deliver Limited Edition 'Participation Trophy'

03-12-2022

Single promo

(Speakeasy) The Bronx have released the "Participation Trophy" single and an accompanying merch collection, which is the final piece of their limited-edition 7-inch for each of the 13 songs on their Bronx VI album.

Matt Caughthran says of the track: "We love ending our albums with a bit of a curveball, and 'Participation Trophy' is definitely an experimental finish line. A throwback sound that was too exciting to ignore."

As the band has done with each track from Bronx VI, when they have released the vinyl single, they've also unveiled a single-themed merch collection (here), focusing on artists that have a strong artistic vision and a history with the band.

For "Participation Trophy" they go in-house with guitar player Joby J. Ford crafting the 7-Inch art. A set of six "jack ass" trophies will be available, with each engraved with the name of the buyer. Stream the song below:

