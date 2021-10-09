The Bronx High Five With Every Time I Die's Jordan Buckley

(Speakeasy) The Bronx have teamed up with Every Time I Die's Jordan Buckley for a limited-edition 7-inch of "High Five," as well as an exclusive collection of merch items featuring Buckley's art for the single.

"We have known Jordan for almost 20 years now," explains The Bronx frontman Matt Caughthran. "His band, Every Time I Die, and The Bronx came up together and we are both kicking maximum ass all over the world.

"Jordan's art is super detailed, original, and fun; just like the man himself. It's an honor to have him involved with the Bronx VI campaign, honestly he was one of the first people we thought to work with on a track." Check it out here and stream the track below:

