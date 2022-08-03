The Bronx and The Chats Teaming For North American Tour

The Bronx have announced that they will be teaming up with The Chats for a North American coheadline tour this fall that will feature support from Drug Church and Scowl.
Frontman Matt Caughthran had this to say, "We are beyond stoked to be heading out with The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl this fall. All of the bands are at pivotal and special moments in their careers, and all of the bands kick f***ing a**. These shows are guaranteed to be absolutely insane."
The trek will be kicking off on October 4th in San Diego, Ca at the Music Box and will wrap up on October 23rd in Boston, Ma at Big Night Live. See the dates below:
