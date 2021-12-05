Pearl Jam Tribute Band Changed Name After Legal Threat 2021 In Review

Legal Jam's social media header graphic

UK based Pearl Jam tribute band Pearl Jamm had a top 21 story from January 2021 when they announced that they have changed their name to Legal Jam after they received a cease and desist letter from PJ's lawyers.

The tribute group took to their social media to announce the change. They wrote, ""We appear to have set the internet on fire this week and it's time to extinguish the flames.

"A name doesn't define us. We do what we do out of love and respect for Pearl Jam. We have always been clear that we will 'Yield' to Pearl Jam's demands and equally clear that our disappointment was only ever of the timing and manner in which those demands were made.

"We are proud to announce our new name: 'LEGAL JAM' which we thought would be fitting and under which we will continue to perform the music of Pearl Jam in the most heartfelt and authentic way.

"We look forward to reconnecting with our own fans (and other tributes) who have been so supportive through this as well welcoming the new fans who have joined us over the last week, as soon as we are back on the road.

"With love,Santi, Richard, Matt, Tim & Andy 'Legal Jam' (formerly Pearl Jamm)".

In late November the band announced via social media that they had decided to part ways after a final show early next year. They wrote in a Facebook post on November 28th, "We want to thank every single one of you for your support over the last 5 years. We've done things and experienced things we never thought possible. As we announced at our gig last night, the band has decided to go their separate ways.

"The love and energy you showed us last night at The Horn (and at every other gig we've played) is what makes this decision so hard. We'll never, ever forget the times we've shared with you all. For a multitude of reasons, we all agree this is the right time to draw things to a close.

"But not without one last, final, better-than-ever hurrah! We'll be playing The Garage in #London on Saturday 29th January (with Santi!) where we'll be going out on a high. We're determined to make this our best ever gig and we want as many of you there as possible. There will be an after party where we'll be hanging out and reminiscing with you so get those babysitters, hotels and whatever else you need booked so we can make it a night that none of us will forget."

Related Stories

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Announces The Earthlings Tour

Pearl Jam Update Rescheduled North American Tour Plans

Pearl Jam, Imagine Dragons Lead Lollapalooza Paris Lineup

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Shares New Solo Single 'Long Way'

News > Pearl Jam