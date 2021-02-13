Fire Follows Unleash 'Glass Grenade' Video

Colorado rockers Fire Follows have released a music video for their brand new single "Glass Grenade", which is the title track to the band's 2020 EP.
Chris Watt had this to say, "'Glass Grenade' is a unique blend of hard-rock and nu-metal, incorporating scream/hip hop elements, along with a hooky/anthemic melody.
The latter 1/2 of the chorus states 'I let you Down - So many ways - Your heart feels like - A Glass Grenade'. The metaphor portrays an individual who has created tremendous suffering and strife inside of an intimate relationship, and the vulnerability the other party is often forced to endure.
"The 'Glass Grenade' represents a fragile heart that is on the verge of breaking, and the catastrophic damage that can be done if it does.... an insightful message wrapped in a powerful instrumental makes this one of the strongest tracks Fire Follows has ever released." Watch the video below:
