Fire Follows Conclude Series With 'Finally Home'

(CowGirlZen) Fire Follows brings their fourth and final conclusion to their series with "Finally Home". Now on tour with Smile Empty Smile, Tantric, and Horizon Theory Chris has brought the talents of Ryan Milan (Lead Guitar), Emily Gould (Drums), and Sharon Kus (Rhythm Guitar) together to perform and bring their listeners the Fire Follows flow.

They had this to say about the track, '"Finally Home" centers around an origin story through spiritual awakening. Potentially seen as a ballad, the song incorporates elements of acoustic guitar and strings, while maintaining a very catchy hard rock chorus and bridge.

"The listener is sure to see the lyrics come to life in their mind as Chris outlines the process of living life in quasi-isolation and the revelations that ensue from pursuing higher and ultimate truth. The track is sure to be a favorite of all FF fans!"

Fire Follows is the passion project of singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Chris Watt. Located in Colorado Springs, CO, Chris does all writing and recording at his home studio... or probably more appropriately referred to as a studio home at this point. Since its inception in 2019, Fire Follows has continued morphing and evolving. Originally with just Chris, to the eventual involvement and contribution of outside musicians, and now swinging back to more of a solo project, the Fire Follows model is very fluid, and will continue to remain flexible as touring and new material will inevitably require contributions from other players. Chris's goal is very simple... get as many ears to hear the music as possible.

In Chris's own words, "There are roughly 8 billion people on the planet, right? So the goal is simple, get all 8 billion to hear the music from Fire Follows. I have no interest in making a penny from FF. These songs are literally pieces of my soul, and there is something so powerful about not only sharing that with the world but trying to create an experience that pulls the listener into the energetic space in which each song was created. I always encourage fans to listen to the songs multiple times as they are written in layers, and it takes multiple listens to really get the full effect and experience those layers fully."

Fire Follows is continuing to release new singles throughout 2023 and you will find them on tour with Smile Empty Soul And Tantric.

3/19 Atlanta GA, Terminal West, w/tantric

3/21 Tampa FL, Brass Mug, w/Tantric

3/22 Fort Myers FL, Buddha Live, w/Tantric

3/23 Pompano Beach FL, Pipers Pub, w/Tantric

3/24 Fernadina Beach FL, Sadlers Ranch, w/Tantric

3/26 Pensacola FL, The Handlebar

3/28 Memphis TN, Lafayette's

3/30 Fort Worth TX, Tulip's

3/31 Houston TX, Scout Bar

4/1 Corpus Christi TX, House of Rock

4/2 Austin TX, Come and Take it Live

