Fire Follows Delivers Shedding This Skin

Fire Follows, the project created by Colorado Springs musician Chris Watt, has released a lyric video for the brand new single, "Shedding This Skin.".

The song is the follow-up to the project's last single, "The Puppeteer". Watt said of the project, "There are roughly 8 billion people on the planet ya? So the goal is simple, get all 8 billion to hear the music from Fire Follows.

"I have no interest in making a penny from FF. These songs are literally pieces of my soul, and there is something so powerful about not only sharing that with the world but trying to create an experience that pulls the listener into the energetic space in which each song was created.

"I always encourage fans to listen to the songs multiple times as they are written in layers, and it takes multiple listens to really get the full effect and experience those layers fully." Watch the lyric video below:

