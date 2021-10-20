Fire Follows Share New Single 'Let Me Go'

Colorado-based heavy melodic rockers Fire Follows have released their latest track "Let Me Go", which is the fifth single released by the Chris Watt led group this year.
Chris had this to say, '"Let Me Go" is the newest hard-rock/nu-metal anthem from Fire Follows. Quite possibly their most dynamic song to date, the single features elements of rap/rock/nu-metal, and the prolific string/piano sections that help define the group's unique sound.
"The feedback on the track has been unbelievable and is expected to appeal to new fans across multiple genres. The lyrical message revolves around the crippling effects of depression and deteriorating mental health, and will hopefully be a source of encouragement to listeners as the world still struggles to get back to normal."' Watch the lyric video below:
