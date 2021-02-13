Seether has released a special fan version video of their hit single "Dangerous" that features clips of at-home performances submitted by their fans.
The track comes from the band's latest studio album, "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum (If You Want Peace, Prepare For War)", which was released last summer and claimed the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hard Rock chart.
"Dangerous" was No. 1 at rock radio for three straight weeks last fall. This new video follows the band's recently released video for their latest single "Bruised and "Bloodied". Watch the fan video below:
Seether Release 'Bruised and Bloodied' Video
Seether Bringing Classic Albums To Vinyl For The First Time
Seether And Amy Lee Duet Covered by Beneath My Sins
Seether Celebrating New Album With Livestream Event
Seether Streaming New Song 'Bruised and Bloodied'
Seether Release New Video And Announce Album
Singled Out: Upon Wings' Amazing Grace (With Seether's Corey Lowery)
Seether Reveal Plans For Next Album
Dennis Stratton Shocked By Iron Maiden Rock Hall Nomination Inclusion- Pearl Jam Share 'Daughter' From 2018 Seattle Home Show Series Stream- ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
Dennis Stratton Shocked By Iron Maiden Rock Hall Nomination Inclusion
Pearl Jam Share 'Daughter' From 2018 Seattle Home Show Series Stream
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons debuts Rollin' And Tumblin' video
The Black Crowes Share Video For Previously Unreleased 'Charming Mess'
Seether Release 'Dangerous' Fan Video
Demon Hunter Streaming 'Loneliness (Resurrected)'
Ashley McBryde Shares 'First Thing I Reach For - Live'
The 69 Cats Deliver 'She's Hot' Video