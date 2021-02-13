Seether Release 'Dangerous' Fan Video

Photo courtesy Fantasy Records Photo courtesy Fantasy Records

Seether has released a special fan version video of their hit single "Dangerous" that features clips of at-home performances submitted by their fans.

The track comes from the band's latest studio album, "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum (If You Want Peace, Prepare For War)", which was released last summer and claimed the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hard Rock chart.

"Dangerous" was No. 1 at rock radio for three straight weeks last fall. This new video follows the band's recently released video for their latest single "Bruised and "Bloodied". Watch the fan video below:

