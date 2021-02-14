Trivium vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy has unplugged once again to revisit some of the band's past music. This time Heafy has shared new acoustic recordings of four tracks from their 2006 album "The Crusade".
Heafy shared the "The Crusade Acoustic EP" late last week and it features unplugged performances of "Entrance Of The Conflagration", "Anthem (We Are The Fire)", "Becoming The Dragon" and "This World Can't Tear Us Apart".
Earlier this month, Matt released an acoustic EP for the band's sophomore album "Ascendancy" (stream it here) that featured unplugged recordings of "Rain", "Dying In Your Arms", "Suffocating Sight", and "Departure".
Check out "The Crusade Acoustic EP" below:
Trivium's Matt Heafy and Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda To Deliver 'Epic' Track
Trivium's Matt Heafy Teams With Jared Dines For New EP
Trivium's The Deepest Cuts II Concert Now Streaming Online
Trivium and Bedlem Offshoot Dead Original Release New Video
Trivium Announce Free The Deepest Cuts II Livestream
Former Trivium Bassist Brent Young Passes Away
Trivium Announce The Deepest Cuts Livestream
Trivium To Livestream Their Return To The Live Stage
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames To Stream Full Concerts
Paul Stanley Addresses KISS Eddie Van Halen Rumor- Trivium's Matt Heafy Shares 'The Crusade Acoustic EP'- Megadeth Star Not Optimistic About Live Music Returning- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
Paul Stanley Addresses KISS Eddie Van Halen Rumor
Trivium's Matt Heafy Shares 'The Crusade Acoustic EP'
Megadeth Star Not Optimistic About Live Music Returning This Year
Tedeschi Trucks Band Launching Fireside Sessions Streaming Series
Falling In Reverse Deliver 'I'm Not A Vampire (Revamped)' Video
Riverside Share Special Live Video To Celebrate 'Out Of Myself' Release
The Ghost Inside's Andrew Tkaczyk Joins LGND Project For 'Spite Me'
Toto Frontman Joseph Williams Shares 'Wilma Fingadoux' Video