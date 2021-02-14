Trivium's Matt Heafy Shares 'The Crusade Acoustic EP'

Trivium vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy has unplugged once again to revisit some of the band's past music. This time Heafy has shared new acoustic recordings of four tracks from their 2006 album "The Crusade".

Heafy shared the "The Crusade Acoustic EP" late last week and it features unplugged performances of "Entrance Of The Conflagration", "Anthem (We Are The Fire)", "Becoming The Dragon" and "This World Can't Tear Us Apart".

Earlier this month, Matt released an acoustic EP for the band's sophomore album "Ascendancy" (stream it here) that featured unplugged recordings of "Rain", "Dying In Your Arms", "Suffocating Sight", and "Departure".

Check out "The Crusade Acoustic EP" below:

