Guns N' Roses First 50 Gigs Video Series Coming

A new video podcast covering Guns N' Roses first 50 performances is in production and the producers have shared a sneak peek video of the first episode, which will be launching soon.
Entitled "GNR: The First 50 Gigs" the series is billed as "a comprehensive and multifaceted podcast, video and web series launching in early 2021 that provides a first-hand account of the origin story of GN'R, their rise on the Sunset Strip and the making of Appetite For Destruction."
The series will feature Marc Canter, who photographed the band in their early days, and will be hosted by Jason Porath, who was Marc's "right-hand man in co-writing Marc's book Reckless Road".
The first two episode of the series have been recorded and currently in the process of post-production. The producers have shared a short preview clip from the first episode. Watch it here.
