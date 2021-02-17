.

Butcher Babies Reveal 'Yorktown' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 02-17-2021

Butcher BabiesStill from the video

Butcher Babies have released a music video for their new single "Yorktown", which is billed as "a nod to Nirvana and to Adam West's Batman in equal measure."

Heidi Shepherd explains the concept of the new video "When writing the song 'Yorktown', it was fairly obvious as to what the video was going to look like. A superhero with 9 lives! But, this is Butcher Babies and what is better than one super hero? TWO SUPERHEROES!

"Offering a nod to female empowerment, when strong females unite, we can take over the world. Our two characters form a bond and promise to defend the residents of Yorktown together.

"From concept to edit, we had a hand in all aspects of our very own 'Gotham'. This video was filmed in Orem, UT at my parent's film studio, Shepherd Grip & Lighting, where the entire family joined forces to bring this idea to life.

"You can definitely say that this was a family affair. Both of my parents and all of my 5 siblings created the set design, lighting design, ran all the equipment, and took on many roles in front of and behind the camera. We were lucky to snag my brother-in-law, famed VFX artist, Aaron Sorensen as our director.

"From the all of stunts to the performances, we are so excited to show the world the silly, comic side of Butcher Babies. After all, we all have a little superhero in us waiting to break free!" Watch the video below:


