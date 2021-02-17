Crowbar To Livestream Concert This Weekend

As Crowbar prepare to release their new album later this year, they have announced that they playing a special livestreamed concert this Saturday, February 20th at 4:00pm EST / 1:00pm PST.
The concert will be also available via a limited video on demand from February 20th at 6:00 PM EST through February 22nd at 6:00 PM EST and they note that fans must complete the playback by the end time of the VOD period.
Kirk Windstein had this to say, "We're getting ready for our third CROWBAR livestream! We have a few surprises in the setlist for everyone, and we're upping our production by bringing in Mike Holderbeast as the director!
"This show is gonna be great, so tune in Saturday February 20th and watch CROWBAR level New Orleans!" Tickets are available here.
